St. Ignatius students rescue missing woman found under bridge

ST. IGNATIUS, MT — Three St. Ignatius students are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a missing woman they found trapped under a bridge in St. Ignatius, unable to move and calling out for help.

River Smith, Xavier Irvine and Arnold Swaney were walking into town Thursday afternoon when they heard something unusual.

MTN NEWS River Smith, Xavier Irvine and Arnold Swaney called 911 after hearing a woman trapped under a bridge for more than 24 hours crying out for help.

"We heard her saying 'Help me, please call 911, I'm so cold.'" Smith said.

The woman, who authorities say had been recently reported missing, had been beneath the bridge for more than 24 hours and was unable to move or walk. She had no phone or way to call for help.

"She was trying to cover herself because she was so cold...we had to help her." Irvine said.

The students quickly called 911. Chief of Police Jason Acheson said their actions likely saved her life.

"I think it is phenomenal because generally if children hear something that is dangerous they walk away...these kids took action, called for help and solved a missing persons case." Ascheson said.

Acheson said authorities cannot share additional information about the woman's condition or identity, but she was transported to the nearest hospital.

For the students, it was simply the right thing to do.

"It feels really good that people know we are heroes...I did a good thing." Smith said.

"We helped someone that needed help." Swaney said.

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