Stevensville hosts 59th annual Christmas Bird Count

MISSOULA — Dozens of people were spread out in Stevensville early in the morning for the 59th annual Stevensville Christmas Bird Count.

The purpose of the bird count is to gather data on population trends for different species of birds in a specific area.

This data can be used to determine if a bird population is in danger in a certain area and if changes need to be made in these areas to mitigate the danger.

Each counter is paired up with a partner and the event’s compiler Deborah Golsin says this event is about more than just gathering data.

“It’s also about getting to know your neighbors and other people who are interested in birding and it’s just a fun activity to share, bird watching is becoming more popular and it really allows a person to take some quiet time in their day and to walk slowly and really observe and listen to what’s out there.”

There will be a beginner bird walk at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, January 20.