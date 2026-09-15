Stevensville woman killed in Saturday crash

A 50-year-old Stevensville woman died, and 4 other people were injured Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 93 near mile marker 80, near Lolo.

Three other people were injured in the crash, which occurred at 1:40 p.m.

According to a report issued by the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was in a vehicle headed northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-250, driven by an Idaho teenager, who had two passengers in her vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to MHP, drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash.

