Stories and Stones returns to Missoula City Cemetery

MISSOULA — After a multi year hiatus due to Covid Stories and Stones has returned to the Missoula City Cemetery this is an opportunity for Missoulians to learn about who made Missoula what it is.

Missoulians had the opportunity to walk through one of the city’s oldest cemeteries and learn about some of the historical figures that helped shape Missoula from people who have a passion for the history.

The event’s coordinator Suzette Dussault reflects on why she thinks it is important to tell these stories.

“I love to tell Missoula’s story it’s such a beautiful story of people who have made this community so rich, and what it is so for me it’s celebrating who we are as a community.”

Many of the storytellers dress up and even act like the people they are representing to engage the passing spectators.

For some people the connection to these stories is a little more personal, this is the Case for David Barthelmess who tells the story of Alex Stepensov the man who directed the Missoula City Band for over 40 years.

“For me this is important because as a high school student at Missoula County High School I played with the Missoula city band with a number of other high school students who were brought in to beef up the numbers today we boast more than 70 players who give concerts every wednesday night in Bonner Park as a part of Missoula culture.”

The stories told in this cemetery may have happened long ago, but thanks to the people who continue to tell them their impact is still felt in the community.