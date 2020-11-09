UPDATE: Garage, trailer home heavily damaged in Hungry Horse fire

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. - Nov. 9, 2020

HUNGRY HORSE - We are learning additional information about a Sunday afternoon structure fire in Hungry Horse.

Hungry Horse Fire Chief Jared Lako tells MTN News that crews were called out to a structure fire in a garage connected to a trailer home in the 100 block of 6th Street West in Hungry Horse at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Chief Lako said fire personnel were able to contain the fire to the garage and trailer house and that both structures are considered to be a total loss.

He added the blaze is believed to have started from a wood stove in the front of the garage. The trailer house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, as it was in the process of being renovated.

Lako said a fast response from area fire departments had the fire knocked down by 5 p.m. but crews remained on the scene until 8:30 p.m. mopping up hot spots.

A total of 24 fire personnel from the Hungry Horse, Martin City, Coram West Glacier and Bad Rock Fire departments assisted with fighting the blaze.

(first report: 6:40 a.m. - Nov. 9, 2020)

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

