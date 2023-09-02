Tailgaters gather at UM for the first game of the season

MISSOULA — The RVs, trucks and trunks were all lined up and set up on Campus Drive for the first football game of the University of Montana’s season.

For some people tailgating is a fun pregame activity, for others it’s a way of life. That is the case for Jock Schulte who has been attending Griz games for decades.

“Well, we’ve been doing this since the early 90’s so for thirty-something years… but it’s just such a great atmosphere here we just enjoy the crowds everything is just a great opportunity to see friends. Some of our friends we only see once a year and that’s during the football season.”

This tradition runs even deeper for Peggy Floyd and her family who purchased the Griz Mobile which has been serving food and drinks to loyal Griz fans since 2005.

About 60 people are fed from this tailgate each game and from the sound of it, Floyd would not have it any other way.

“I love the Griz football I don’t follow NFL but Griz is my life and we… the tailgating experience, our Griz family that we see just at Griz season doesn’t see too much during the day they’re our life they’re our livelihood we live for this.”

The next football tailgate will be September 16 when UM faces Ferris State.