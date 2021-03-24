Menu

Teen killed after struck by vehicle on I-15 north of Helena

Helena I-15 Fatal Pedestrian Accident Map
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 18:37:20-04

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has confirmed a fatal crash happened on Wednesday afternoon north of Helena on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.

Dutton told MTN the victim was a 17-year-old pedestrian that was struck by a large truck. No other details about the teen are being released at this time.

According to the Montana Department of Justice incident report, first responders were dispatched to the area just after 1:00 p.m.

The accident happened in the northbound lane of I-15.

