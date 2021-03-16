Teen reported missing in Malta

GREAT FALLS — The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the look-out for 14-year old Deondre Bigman. He 5'6", about 130 pounds, with black hair.

The Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday just before 11 a.m. that Deondre left his residence at 998 Short Oil Road in Malta on Monday, March 15, possibly between 11 pm and 11:30 pm.

They do not know what he was wearing at the time, nor what his direction of travel may be.

If you see Deondre, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Phillips County Sheriff's Office at 406-654-2350.