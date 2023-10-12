Watch Now
The Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater

Roxy Theater marquee for the Montana Film Festival Missoula Mt.
Derek Joseph
Posted at 8:57 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 22:57:33-04

MISSOULA — The Montana Film Festival is returning for its ninth year at the Roxy Theater.

The festival is a celebration of independent films and shorts featured both in Montana and around the world.

This year’s theme of “Big Screen Country” brings in diverse voices, stories and genres to the audience. Mike Smith a programmer for the Montana Film Festival said the crowd on hand will get to interact with special guests.

“Several of the films will have Q&A’s following the presentation many of which feature directors, writers, editors, producers in some cases a couple of actors yeah it’s going to be a really wide array of stuff.”

The festival runs from Oct. 12-15 and tickets and show times can be found at https://www.montanafilmfestival.org/

