Two juveniles stabbed near Madison footbridge

MISSOULA — Friday evening a call came in after 12:00 a.m. that two juveniles were stabbed near the Maddison footbridge in Missoula. One of the injuries sustained by the victims was life-threatening.

Missoula P.D. interviewed several people at the scene two of which were suspects. Detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating

Lieutenant Geisel from the Missoula P.D. said there is no outstanding threat to the public at this time and that law enforcement has been checking on this area regularly because of ongoing issues throughout the summer.