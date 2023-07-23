Watch Now
News

Actions

Two juveniles stabbed near Madison footbridge

Missoula P.D. still investigating
Maddison Footbridge Missoula Mt.
Derek Joseph
Maddison Footbridge Missoula Mt.<br/>
Maddison Footbridge Missoula Mt.
River floater near the Maddison footbridge Missoula Mt.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 21:33:18-04

MISSOULA — Friday evening a call came in after 12:00 a.m. that two juveniles were stabbed near the Maddison footbridge in Missoula. One of the injuries sustained by the victims was life-threatening.

Missoula P.D. interviewed several people at the scene two of which were suspects. Detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating

Lieutenant Geisel from the Missoula P.D. said there is no outstanding threat to the public at this time and that law enforcement has been checking on this area regularly because of ongoing issues throughout the summer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!