Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico, a decision that — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States.

The leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is unprecedented in modern times and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation.

The report immediately sent pro-choice protesters to the Supreme Court building. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court after Politico published the report suggesting the conservative majority is preparing to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing the right to an abortion.

Barricades along the steps in front of the court building were put out just after news of the leak broke.

The court has not responded to Newsy's request for comment. It is possible the decision could change by the time the court makes a formal decision because drafts don't necessarily reflect the final will of the court.

CBS News reports the draft is in response to a case about Mississippi's law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks and the ruling is expected by July.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito writes. "It’s reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

Loyola law professor Jessica Levinson notes about half of the states want to ban or severely restrict abortions, according to CBS News.

“If the draft opinion stands, it means women will live in two very different Americas.

While the Supreme Court is not commenting on the report, sources tell CBS News that Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to order an investigation that includes the FBI to determine the source of the leak.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

- information from Newsy's Maritsa Georgiou and CBS News' Natalie Brand included in this report