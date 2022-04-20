Missoula, Poland Rotary Clubs come together to support Ukraine

MISSOULA - Despite thousands of miles between them, Rotary Clubs in Poland and Missoula came together on Tuesday.

While the language might have been different, the organizations discussed one goal — supporting Ukraine.

Gathered around two televisions in the Florence Building, members of the Downtown Centennial Rotary Club met with members of the Zamosc Rotary Club.

The groups shared stories via Zoom with the help of interpreters, explaining what kind of charitable work they normally do and why they’re reaching out to each other now.

Zamosc Rotary members explained they’re located just 40 miles outside of the Ukrainian border, right in the path of receiving many Ukrainian refugees.

And in order to support Ukraine, they need the support of Missoula’s Rotary Club.

Missoula is responding to that call for help as the Downtown Centennial Rotary Club has already raised $9,000 to support their counterparts in Poland.

That money will go towards refugees, displaced families, and a military hospital in Ukraine.

“It starts here in Missoula and goes abroad and it's exciting to be a part of it from our club in downtown Missoula to Zamosc Poland, and trying to help those people in Ukraine and hopefully it's just the beginning of providing funds and support for this resource,” said Downtown Centennial Rotary Club President Paraic Neibergs.

