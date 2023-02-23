Montana artist, Ukrainian native reflects on anniversary of Russian invasion

HELENA — HELENA - Friday will mark one year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian native Svitlana Prouty reflected on the past year as we approach the anniversary.

Prouty moved to Helena about five years ago.

Since the most recent outbreak of war in Ukraine, Prouty has been using her art in order to benefit and support Ukrainians.

Since the invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, Prouty has raised around $30,000.

The money has been used for such things as equipment for soldiers, vehicles, and gas.

“I can tell you, my friends in Ukraine really could feel it. And it was very important because, you know, when you’re in such hard situation it’s important to know that you’re not alone,” says Prouty.

Over this past year, Prouty has come to truly see Helena as her home.

Recently returning stateside after a visit to her refugee parents in Germany, Prouty says she felt immense thankfulness for the Helena community and those who have supported her and her homeland.

“And I realize, that also the part of this that Helena became my home, it’s last year. It’s last year. It’s a lot of love and support and attention that I received from people here. And it’s a very nice feeling, I can tell you,” says Prouty.

Prouty believes that through this war, Ukraine has been given international recognition of its autonomy and own cultural identity, always present, yet not necessarily previously acknowledged.

She added the war isn’t about boundaries but rather the conflict of the region is more largely emblematic of the struggle for democracy.

“This is not a war to save territory. It’s a war to save some particular order in the world, to keep [the] world [a] democratic place,” says Prouty.

Prouty is hopeful that this war won’t live to see another anniversary.

She finds the Ukranian people too emboldened and too heartily steadfast to stand down.

“Yeah, I believe. I believe it will be over this year,” says Prouty.

You can view and buy Prouty’s art at Montana Sage Gallery as well as on her website.