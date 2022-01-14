Tester, Daines comment on Supreme Court vaccine mandate rulings

BILLINGS — The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 iIn a much-anticipated ruling to block the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but decided to allow the rule for health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding.

The Supreme Court decided with the OSHA ruling, the Department of Labor Secretary lacked the authority to impose a mandate on businesses with more than 100 workers. However, with the healthcare worker mandate, involving the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the court ruled that the Health and Human Services secretary's rule falls with authorities given by Congress.

"CMS's requirements for health care workers to be vaccinated will save the lives of patients as well as the lives of doctors, nurses and others who work in health care settings," said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary. "It will cover 17 million health care workers at 76,000 medical facilities. The Supreme Court upheld it and we will enforce that."

"President Biden’s private sector mandate is an extreme federal overreach, and I’m glad to see the Supreme Court step in to make that clear," US Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) stated.

He also commented on the ruling for the mandate for healthcare workers, "this mandate is threatening to close Montana hospitals and limit patient access to essential care."

“President Biden’s private sector mandate is an extreme federal overreach, and I’m glad to see the Supreme Court step in to make that clear. Biden’s mandate on private businesses would have forced Montanans out of work and forced some businesses to close their doors. While I’m pro-vaccine, I’m strongly anti-mandate. This should be a decision between Montanans and their doctor, not the federal government. I am disappointed that the Court did not block Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. This mandate is threatening to close Montana hospitals and limit patient access to essential care. I’ll continue working in Congress to protect our healthcare heroes against this harmful mandate.” - US Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

US Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) did not comment on the mandate for healthcare workers but did on the OSHA mandate.

"I support the Court’s decision and do not believe the federal government should be telling private businesses how to operate when it comes to vaccines," Tester said.