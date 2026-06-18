As rising costs continue to strain families and nonprofits alike, United Way of Cascade County is investing more than $1.1 million into local programs aimed at improving education, financial security and health outcomes throughout the community.

The organization announced it will invest $1,107,127 during the coming fiscal year, funding programs expected to serve more than 32,000 people across Cascade County.

United Way invests $1.1M+ to support community needs in Cascade County

"It's really based on what our community needs," said Kim Skorogoski, marketing director for United Way of Cascade County.

The funding comes from United Way's Fall 2025 fundraising campaign. A volunteer allocation committee reviewed funding requests from local organizations and determined how undesignated donations would be distributed, prioritizing programs that align with United Way's goals of helping children succeed in school, promoting financial stability and improving health outcomes.

"We really try to make sure that we are choosing the best way to invest those dollars and really try to make sure that we're stretching those dollars as far as we can," Skorogoski said.

This year's funding decisions come as nonprofits across Cascade County face increasing challenges. Organizations requested more than $1.1 million in funding, citing higher operating expenses, growing demand for services and reductions in other funding sources.

"Just like the costs have gone up for you and me, the costs are going up for nonprofits," Skorogoski said. "The need for services from those nonprofits has gone up."

One organization experiencing that increased demand firsthand is St. Vincent de Paul.

The nonprofit's food bank serves approximately 1,000 individuals each month and more than 700 families. Through United Way's latest funding cycle, St. Vincent de Paul will receive more than $80,000 to support its food pantry and homeless outreach initiatives.

Executive Director Deborah Kottel said the support is critical to maintaining current service levels.

"Without that funding, I'm not sure we can operate at the level we operate," Kottel said.

As grocery prices and other household expenses continue to rise, Kottel said more families are seeking assistance from the food bank, including many who have never needed those services before.

"And then when your grocery store bill is 25% higher, you can't make ends meet," Kottel said. "we've seen more and more families who would never use a food bank come in for food."

The impact of United Way funding extends beyond food assistance. Programs focused on literacy, education, health care and financial stability also benefit from the investments.

One recipient, The Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County received $10,000 to help encourage early childhood literacy.

"That funding, we were able to obtain $10,000, and that's going towards our pilot program, Rising Readers, to support the next generation of readers and help Montana kids stay successful and competitive," Andrew Estes, a sports and recreation coordinator for the nonprofit.

United Way officials say every dollar raised locally stays focused on local needs, helping ensure community donations continue strengthening lives throughout Cascade County.

Youth Opportunity -- $85,500

• Big Brothers Big Sisters -- $11,500

• Boys & Girls Club -- $10,000

• Foster Grandparents -- $8,000

• Kairos Youth Services -- $21,500

• Montana United Indian Association -- $7,000

• Peace Place Connect & Grow preschool program - $21,500

• Young Parents Education Center -- $6,000



Financial Security -- $192,000

• Alliance for Youth (youth resource center) – $27,000

• Cascade County Law Clinic -- $15,000

• Family Promise -- $16,000

• Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home -- $12,000

• NeighborWorks Great Falls (matched savings for new homeowners, Baatz Block) -- $25,500

• Opportunities, Inc. (housing)-- $34,000

• St. Vincent de Paul (homeless outreach, food pantry) -- $62,500

Healthy Communities -- $207,500

• Adult Treatment Court – $20,000

• Alliance for Youth (Sober Life) -- $30,000

• CASA-CAN -- $14,000

• Dynamic Recovery (drop-in center) -- $9,000

• Get Fit Great Falls (Park Pals) -- $10,500

• Great Falls Senior Center -- $7,000

• Meals on Wheels -- $25,000

• Peace Place Respite Care -- $20,000

• St. Vincent de Paul (community kitchen) -- $20,000

• Veteran’s Treatment Court -- $26,000

• Voices of Hope (crisis line) -- $26,000

