University of Montana hosts Friendsgiving for students and their families

MISSOULA — There are many reasons why someone would need a hot meal around the holidays and that is why the University Center is providing that for students and their families just before the holiday break.

The Friendsgiving dinner at the University of Montana provides a turkey dinner with classic sides and additional food for anyone who needs it before the holiday season.

The staff at the University Center Director Adrianne Smith spoke on the idea behind this meal.

“We provide this meal, we’ve been doing it for several years now for our students and it really is for really any of our campus community members who are looking for a meal. Their family, their partners, their children, and just anyone who wants to come in and have community.”

While many students who come to this dinner will also travel home for the holiday break, some students live too far away to make that trip home.

That is the case for UM student Clement Cherblanc from France who used Friendsgiving as a way to connect with his friends and learn their traditions.

“I’m really excited about a new culture I’m really excited about discovering what other people do and this is a great moment shared with my friends even if this might not be the most important thing to them it's some exciting new thing with new habits and new people.”

No matter the reason for attending the Friendsgiving dinner the students and families there all spent quality time with each other in the spirit of the holidays.