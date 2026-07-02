UPDATE: ICE activities filmed in Gallatin County (Video)

UPDATE: 07-01-2026, 3:40 P.M. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity is continuing in the Gallatin Valley.

According to Iceout.org, ICE officers were spotted Wednesday south of Four Corners 8 times - 6 considered "critical incidents," meaning arrests were made. One person reporting on Iceout.org said buses carrying workers to Big Sky were pulled over and many people taken into custody.

Two other uploaded videos show a verbal confrontation between the woman recording the video and officers from ICE and the Montana Highway Patrol. That video was reportedly taken at Salesville Cemetery.

MTN News has reached out to the Denver ICE office, and we have not heard back. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Dan Springer said ICE "is still here doing their job." No further details were provided.

(Content Warning (CW): Video does contain profanity)

ICE activity continues in Gallatin Co. 1

ICE activity continues in Gallatin Co. 2

ICE activity continues in Gallatin Co. 3

UPDATE: 07-01-2026, 10:15 A.M. — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, ICE remains active throughout the area.

"Still out there and doing their job," he told MTN News

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Reports of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the Bozeman area are circulating online.

ICEout.org, a nonprofit, community-driven platform that documents immigration enforcement activity across the country, posted a photo of ICE vehicles outside a Planet Fitness location. However, MTN News visited the Planet Fitness location in Bozeman and found that the building did not match the location shown in the ICEout.org photo.

WATCH: Is United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Bozeman?

Is United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Bozeman?

ICEout.org also listed the address of the alleged ICE activity as 642 South Cottonwood Road. MTN News visited that location and found a First Security Bank. Bank security told MTN News they had no information about any ICE activity in the area.

Several social media posts also claimed ICE agents were seen at other locations around Bozeman, including near South 9th Avenue and Kagy and behind a local business.

MTN News reached out to Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer who said:

"ICE was here looking for targeted individuals but I don't have any further details."

Springer also said those who were detained were not brought to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. MTN News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

