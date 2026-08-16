Victor Fire Department thanks neighboring agencies, community after nearly 7-hour haystack fire Friday

VICTOR — Multiple fire departments and community members came together Friday evening to battle a haystack fire in Victor that took nearly 7 hours to bring under control.

The fire broke out at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Victor Fire Department thanked Corvallis Fire, Pinesdale Fire, Stevensville Fire, Florence Fire, and King's Canteen for their assistance and support during the incident in a Facebook post.

"We are incredibly grateful to Corvallis Fire, Pinesdale Fire, Stevensville Fire, Florence Fire, and King's Canteen for their assistance and support," the Victor Fire Department said.

Family members also responded to the scene with tractors and worked alongside fire crews.

Victor Fire and EMS Multiple fire departments and community members battled a nearly 7-hour haystack fire in Victor Friday August 14, 2026.

"We also want to give a special thank you to the family members who showed up with their tractors and worked alongside our crews. Your help made a tremendous difference," the Victor Fire Department said.

Ravalli County Dispatch was also recognized for coordinating resources and communications throughout the incident.

The Victor Fire Department said the fire is a reminder of the strength of the local community.

"Fires like this are a reminder of just how fortunate we are to live and serve in a community where neighboring departments, dispatchers, families, and community members come together when help is needed," the Victor Fire Department said.

The fire represents a significant loss for a local rancher as the haying season wraps up. The Victor Fire Department asked the community to keep the affected rancher in mind.

"This is a devastating loss for one of our local ranchers please keep them in mind as our haying season wraps up," the Victor Fire Department said.

