1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Arlee

ARLEE — One person died and another a man was injured in an early Friday morning crash near Arlee.

Arlee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Headley tells MTN News the crash happened on a turn on Theresa Adams Road with the vehicle going off of a cliff.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old male died and a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital following the crash which happened at 2:44 a.m.

MHP reports the 17-year-old driver— who was from Arlee — was headed southbound when he missed a curve and the vehicle went off a "steep embankment."

The Dodge Dart went airborne, rolled over and the driver — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the vehicle, the MHP report states.

The 19-year-old passenger from Arlee was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for treatment.

Chief Headley noted there are no guardrails in the area when the fatal crash happened.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.