1 person killed, 1 injured in Monday morning Sanders County crash

MISSOULA — One person died and another was injured in an early Monday morning crash near Heron in Sanders County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the rollover accident happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 200 near the Idaho state line.

The victim — a 40-year-old woman from Clark Fork, Idaho — was headed west on Highway 200 when a Toyota FJ Cruiser drifted off the road.

The driver overcorrected and the vehicle hit an embankment and then rolled over.

A 36-year-old woman — also from Clark Fork, Idaho — was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

According to the MHP crash report, drugs are believed to have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

