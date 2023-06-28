Watch Now
2 tiny homes built by Eureka students up for auction on July 1

Two tiny homes will be auctioned off in Eureka on Saturday, July 1st.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 28, 2023
EUREKA - Tiny homes are all the rage and there will be an opportunity to purchase one built by students in Eureka.

The Lincoln County High School Building Trades Class built two tiny homes from the ground up with help from trade professionals in the community to learn real-life skills.

The homes will be auctioned off on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with the goal of raising enough money to make the building trades class a self-sustaining program.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. but public viewing of the homes begins at 8 a.m.

While you are there viewing the homes, grab some pancakes at the Paws for Pancakes fundraiser, benefiting the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Both of the events will take place at 315 Boundary Street in Eureka on July 1.

Visit https://www.lchigh.net/o/lchs/page/tiny-homes to view photos of the home and learn about the auction

