3 people rescued from Wild Horse Island

POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon.

Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.

According to a social media post, crews encountered five-to-six foot waves and also noticed "large debris hazards" while responding to Wild Horse Island. The three people were taken off the island by search and rescue crews.