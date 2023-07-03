4th of July events planned across Western Montana

MISSOULA - Parades, fireworks shows and celebrations are planned to celebrate the 4th of July across Western Montana.

Missoula County

Join the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for the 47th annual 4th at the Fort Celebration on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The old-fashioned, family-friendly event will have something for everyone.

There isn’t a 4th of July fireworks show planned for Missoula, but Seeley Lake will once again be hosting a display. Tuesday will also feature a boat parade at 2 p.m. The fireworks show over Seeley Lake will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m.

There will be a fireworks show beginning at 11 p.m. at Lolo Hot Springs on July 4th. Lolo Hot Springs is located on Highway 12 west of Lolo.

Flathead County

The 4th of July Parade in Bigfork will take place on Tuesday. Parking for the parade will be in the field at the intersection of Highways 35 and 82 with free shuttle service available to downtown from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. No cars are allowed in downtown Bigfork after 8 a.m. on July 4th.

The community of Lakeside is hosting a fireworks show on July 4th at Lakeside Harbor on Flathead Lake. The show begins at 11 p.m.

The Flathead Marines are hosting the July 4th parade in downtown Kalispell on Tuesday. The event steps off at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Marion Freedom Day and the annual Freedom Day Festival will take place on July 4th. A parade kicks off at 11 a.m. with the starting at around 12 p.m. There will be music as well as games, dozens of food and craft vendors.

The Whitefish Chamber of Commerce’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will be launched from a floating barge off the shore of Whitefish City Beach, on Whitefish Lake at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There will also be food vendors at Whitefish City Beach.

Ravalli County

The Florence Rural Fire District is once again hosting a July 4th celebration and fireworks show. The fun starts on Tuesday July 4 with free hot dogs and hamburgers at 6 p.m. in Flornce Park. There will also be food trucks. The fireworks show starts at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Also in the Bitterroot, fireworks will be returning to Hamilton. The gates to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds will be open all day with the fireworks show starting at approximately 10:20 p.m. The show is expected to last for about 30 minutes.

Lake County

Polson will be hosting a fireworks show on Monday, July 3rd. They can be seen along the river or from the fairgrounds. On Tuesday, the 4th of July parade begins at 12 p.m. on Main Street.