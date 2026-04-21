58-year-old Polson man dies in a double motorcycle crash on MT 35

POLSON — A 58-year-old Polson man died after crashing his motorcycle near Polson on Saturday night, April 18, 2026.

The Montana Highway Patrol said two motorcycles were headed southbound on Montana 35 when the drivers failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drifted into the guardrail.

Both drivers became separated from their motorcycles and ended up on the other side of the guardrail. Both motorcycles came to rest further southbound in the northbound ditch.

The 58-year-old driver died at the scene. The second driver, a 45-year-old man from Polson, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

