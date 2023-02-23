800+ acres added to Mount Haggin Wildlife Management area near Anaconda

BUTTE — More than 800 additional acres are being added to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management area near Anaconda giving a lot more elbow room to those who enjoy recreating in the great outdoors.

“Hunting and fishing, then cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, so it’s just a paradise of recreational outdoor opportunities,” said Jay Winfield, the owner of the nearby Sugar Loaf Lodge and Cabins.

Gov. Greg Gianforte celebrated the acquisition of the 829-acre parcel known as the Willow Creek Addition, which will provide more access to the 56,000-acre Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area.

The land board approved the purchase last year by a 3-2 vote.

“Outdoor recreation is really part of who we are in Montana and acquiring this for the state to expand this wildlife area is going to improve habitat, increase recreational opportunities and we’re just thrilled to get it done,” said Gianforte.

After a quick stop at the site in sub-zero temperatures Wednesday morning, the governor and wildlife officials retreated to the much cozier confines of Sugar Loaf Lodge and Cabins for scones and coffee.

The owner of the lodge said he supports more access to public lands.

“Anytime we can sew up or complete a block of land for the public to use — sportsmen, recreationists — I think that’s fantastic,” said Winfield.

Wildlife officials say this management area is important to wildlife because it’s a winter range.

“Winter range allows that wildlife to stay on that wildlife management area and so in that way it’s part of FWP’s long-term relationship with the ranching community,” said FWP Regional Supervisor Marina Yoshioka.

A refuge in a place where winter arrives early and leaves late.

“We’re still farming snow up here on the mountain when they’re raking leaves and mowing grass in the valleys so,” said Winfield.