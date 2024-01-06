A crossing guard's last day shows importance of school volunteers.

MISSOULA — Early childhood education is supported, of course, by teachers, principals and librarians. But there are many, many more people that are responsible for a child’s successful day at school.

Greg Davis has been a crossing guard for Jeannette Rankin Elementary School for five years. On Friday Jan. 5, he led his last students across the street. His absence will add to the need for volunteer help in schools across Missoula County.

Davis has always served his community– first as a science teacher in an elementary school, then as a sheriff for 20 years. Now, on top of directing security at his church, Davis serves his community as a crossing guard.

He says his call to service has been motivated by his faith.

“I don’t take any credit for it though, it’s all the lord's work, not mine. I’m here to make him famous, not me,” he says.

Davis took up the position after his son started at Jeannette Rankin in 2019. He noticed principal Christina Stevens helping the kids cross the street every morning.

“Later that day when I was praying, Jesus put on my heart, he’s like, she can’t be doing that. She may not have more important things to do, since the kids are pretty important, but she definitely has more global responsibilities than being out in the street before school,” he says.

The next day, Davis asked Stevens for the job.

Years after his son moved onto middle school, Davis kept showing up outside the school, everyday at 7:30 a.m. He knows most of the kids by name, and never misses a chance to wave at a passing car.

“It’s important to wave at everybody, it doesn’t cost anything to be nice,” he says. “They just need someone putting something positive in their life, spreading a little joy.”

Claire Peterson After five years of crossing guard duties, Greg Davis has left a lasting impact on the students, families and staff at Jeannette Rankin Elementary School.

After his duties at the crosswalk, Davis joins fifth-grader Martin, inside. They work together to collect the breakfast trash from each classroom, teaching the kids how to recycle and compost.

“That’s the great thing about kids, is they’re just so receptive to learning,” Davis says.

The impact of Davis’s role is not lost on parents, who embraced him on his last day.

“Morning’s won’t be the same without you,” one parent said.

Principal Stevens is especially grateful for Davis, happy that he stayed long after his kids were gone.

“It's going to be weird not to see him there,” she says. “Five years of keeping our kids safe and waving at us, so we’re going to miss him a lot.”

While there are currently only two crossing guard positions open at MCPS– the newly opened paid position at Jeannette Rankin and a volunteer position at Target Range– the district is always in need of more help.

Davis stands as proof of how important a small role can be.

“It’s critical. We love having that community aspect and volunteers in our buildings,” Ann Bates, volunteer coordinator at MCPS says.

Bates encourages anyone to apply, even those without extensive education or experience with kids. Volunteers who are hired must complete a background check, which costs $8.

Volunteer positions can be found on the MCPS volunteer portal.

“I’ve worked in the best workplace in Missoula for sure, I get to greet a lot of Missoulians on their way to work, and I get to meet with some of the most important people in Missoula, the next generation, the kids," Davis says.