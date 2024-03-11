Agencies to host informational meeting on Flathead Basin conditions

MTN NEWS — Agencies will host an informational meeting on the Flathead Basin conditions and address questions on how the dams are managed following last year's record low lake levels on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Energy Keepers Incorporated, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Weather Service will host a virtual informational meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives will provide overviews of Hungry Horse and SKQ dams, basin conditions, and reservoir operations for the past two years.

They will also discuss the current water supply outlook and snowpack conditions for this year.

The meeting is intended to be informational with no opportunity for questions and answers.

Those interested in participating in the virtual meeting may call in via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83737320218 .

For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording will be placed on Reclamation’s website at Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region | Bureau of Reclamation.