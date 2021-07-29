Air Quality Alert in effect for much of Western MT

HELENA — The continued wildfire smoke has prompted state officials to continue an Air Quality Alert for much of Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air quality alert until further notice for several counties including Deer Lodge, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Sanders.

The air quality as of Thursday morning was considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, and Thompson Falls. Moderate are quality was being reported in Frenchtown and Seeley Lake.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups it’s recommended that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Moderate state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

