Air quality alert issued for several southwest Montana counties

HELENA — An air quality alert has been issued by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for several Montana countries due to wildfire smoke.

The alert which covers Ravalli, Granite, Silver Bow, Madison, Beaverhead, Lewis and Clark, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, and Powell counties is in effect until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wildfires burning in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming have been sending smoke into southwest parts of Montana. According to DEQ, the worst air quality is usually in the morning to around midday.

The latest DEQ air quality informationcan be here.

