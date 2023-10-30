Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Western Montana

NWS Missoula
MTN News file
The National Weather Service office in Missoula
NWS Missoula
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 13:19:40-04

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service office in Missoula has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for parts of Western Montana until 12 p.m. on November 1, 2023.

The National Weather Service says "Stagnant conditions will trap pollutants, leading to deteriorating air quality."

The advisory is in effect for the Flathead and Mission valleys, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

Periods of air stagnation can lead to the build up of pollutants near the surface, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader