Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Western Montana

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service office in Missoula has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for parts of Western Montana until 12 p.m. on November 1, 2023.

The National Weather Service says "Stagnant conditions will trap pollutants, leading to deteriorating air quality."

The advisory is in effect for the Flathead and Mission valleys, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

Periods of air stagnation can lead to the build up of pollutants near the surface, according to the National Weather Service.