Alberton community welcomes Buck-N-Bull Coffee Company

ALBERTON — A nearly 40-mile stretch of highway between Superior and Frenchtown has been without a coffee or espresso shop for several years.

But Mineral County residents won't have to drive far down I-90 for a cup of coffee anymore after Stephanie Bull and James Buck opened the Buck-N-Bull Coffee Company in Alberton in August.

Bull says the popularity of Buck-N-Bull Coffee has increased more and more since its opening.

“We just knew there was a gap in [th] ability to get good coffee between Superior and Frenchtown, and so we thought, well we should give it a try,” Bull said.

Products on the menu include Montana-sourced products like blue-collar coffee blend from Folklore Coffee in Conrad and Wilcoxson's ice cream based out of Livingston.

They also offer smoothies, Italian soda, lotus drinks, and assorted muffins and cookies.

Buck-N-Bull Coffee Company is located at 415 Railroad Avenue in Alberton. Click here for more information.