Alberton School District hosts community day with Griz basketball team

ALBERTON — The Alberton School District recently the first of many community engagement days to encourage students and parents to get more involved in the school and the community.

The University of Montana men's basketball team joined the students as part of the event.

Alberton schools have been looking for ways to keep students in the classroom and stay eager to learn.

The first step toward achieving this goal was to bring students and their parents together for a night of food, fun and learning with some help from the Griz basketball team and Monte.

The team members spent the night playing games with the students and getting to know them on a personal level.

Freshman guard Money Williams shared his experience connecting with the students.

“It’s very nostalgic cause I was once in the kid’s shoes and I looked up to college players and now that I’m a college player I just love giving back.”

While the kids were in the gym the parents stayed in the cafeteria for a presentation by Jenna Briggs on ways to help kids become more active readers.

“The tone of the presentation tonight was just finding a way to enjoy reading as a positive experience in your house.”

Briggs gave suggestions to the parents on keeping kids engaged when reading such as using fidget toys, audiobooks, or reading with their children.

Now she believes the parents are taking the proper steps toward the school district’s community goal.

“There was a lot of active interest around a lot of the ideas like working with the library around audiobooks," Briggs said. "And a lot of people left exit tickets with information about ways that they could jump in and support the school as far as reading with students, or finding ways to engage in the school day with kids.”

The Alberton School District's next community event will be homecoming weekend which will begin on Sept. 29, 2023.

