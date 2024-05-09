Alberton teacher wins Discovery Education's Educator of the Year Award

ALBERTON — An Alberton Public Schools first-year teacher is being recognized for her work inside and outside of the classroom to make school more engaging for her students.

Mckenna Akane utilized Discovery Education which provides digital resources for schools worldwide to build engaging curriculums.

Principal Chris Whiteman nominated her for the way she uniquely used the technology in her classroom.

“I think that’s where the real success was is that the students are benefitting from these really cool lessons and really cool things that discovery education has for our students,” Whiteman said.

“And so she’s just been amazing all year long finding ways to provide cool opportunities for kids and we couldn’t be more proud of her, especially as a first-year teacher she’s really crushing it," Whiteman continued.

One of the ways Akane has used the technology provided to her was through virtual reality, field trips, and conversations with experts in various job fields.

“We have talked to even biologists for polar bears working up in northern Canada,” Akane said. “So it’s allowed my students to see a lot of career connections that they wouldn’t be able to see normally here in Alberton.”

As Akane nears the end of her first year teaching, she plans to continue using the technology she has been provided with, and taking it a few steps further to create her own virtual reality program with the help of her students.

“Immersive reality specifically around the tribal nations that are around Alberton, and it will take time it will take the whole year, multiple years really,” Akane said. “We really do hope to have immersive experiences that really highlight the Indian Education for All standards.”

The Immersive Reality Oroject will start at the beginning of Alberton’s next school year.