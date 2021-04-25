Alternative wood supplies fly off shelves

MISSOULA — Despite rising costs for building materials in northwest Montana, alternative sources for supply stay on track.

“We've always been an alternative that people look to but maybe we're gonna get some new customers out of this,” Kyle "Lindy" Lind, owner of Bad Goat Forest Products, told MTN News.

Lind said the high demand for building materials does have an impact on his business.

“So typically the commercial housing, lumber prices are bringing our prices down. This is the first time that they're bringing our prices up a little bit,” Lind said.

Bad Goat wood products are sourced from forest restoration work and salvage operations. The various products, from housing materials to custom furniture, sell at a lower price.

“Not only do we offer a price alternative, we also offer a sustainability alternative,” Lind said.

"It's a little bit like restaurants that only serve in-season vegetables. We're letting the forest and the work that's being done on salvage operations determine what logs we bring in,” he continued.

The cost-effective wood is sold at local retail partners. Lind said his products are flying off the shelves.

Home ReSource, the Missoula nonprofit that sells recycled and reclaimed building materials, is one site these products go to.

“We can't keep stocked on lumber. It just goes out the door as quickly as it comes in,” Katie Deuel, Home ReSource Executive Director, told MTN News.

The organization said it aims to keep prices at 50% to 90% of market value. The vast majority of inventory comes from donations.

"It's a really important part of our again our mission as a nonprofit to keep materials in our community," Deuel said.

With the recent trend in high demand for building materials, Deuel said they've seen an uptick in lumber sales.

“It's been very acute lately, especially as lumber prices have really gone through the roof,” Deuel said.

MTN News caught up with customer Mackay Pierce, who said he visits Home ReSource almost daily for projects at his home.

“I got some really nice handmade Italian tiles for about $0.30 cents on what they would normally cost on the dollar, and I also like the community,” Pierce said.

Deuel told MTN News customers can just about build an entire house with all the supplies they have in stock.