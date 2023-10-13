Anaconda man dies following crash near Philipsburg

MISSOULA — An 80-year-old man from Anaconda has passed away from injuries he sustained in an Oct. 8, 2023, crash that happened near Philipsburg.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that the man died on Thursday at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The crash happened on Montana Highway 1 near the intersection of Skalkaho Highway.

MHP reports the victim — who was driving a Ford Mustang — drifted off the road, over-corrected, went off the other side of the road and then crashed head-on into an embankment.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.