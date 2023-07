PHILIPSBURG – A man from Anaconda died in a weekend ATV crash near Georgetown Lake.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on Red Lion Road northeast of Georgetown Lake.

According to a social media post, a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the ATV was thrown from the ATV and died as a result of blunt force trauma.

An investigation into the incident is continuing

No further information is being released at this time.