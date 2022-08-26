Anaconda students receive free school supplies

ANACONDA - School is about to start up in Anaconda and the AWARE Center for Excellence is giving away free school supplies for students.

Students were pleased with the offerings, like backpacks and more.

“I like it. Well, it looks like zombie's hair, so I picked it. I love zombies,” said student Journey Wright of her backpack.

Parents loved a chance to get their children some free supplies before classes begin next week.

“I went out for my older child and just spent about $150 on it,” said Christie Rivera.

AWARE included games and activities, while Larris Allick manned the grill cooking his famous baloney burgers.

“I love it, it’s great. I mean, these kids can come, have a good time just before school, get a lot of supplies. It’s great,” said Allick.

“It’s an exciting time, I think, for those parents. A little reprieve from the summertime and excitement of school starting up for those kids, hopefully, it’s a change for them to reconnect with their peers,” said Matt Bugni.

Classes in Anaconda begin next week.