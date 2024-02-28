Angry Beaver, Toby's Tavern, and Noxon Mercantile burn down in devastating fire

NOXON — A fire broke out the morning of February 27, 2024 and three buildings in the small town of Noxon burned completely.

“I think I got the page somewhere around 5:35-45 a.m. Angry Beaver was engulfed. So, on the way here, I paged out Heron Fire and I knew I better page Trout Creek because these buildings are way too old and way too close,” explained Noxon Rural Fire District Chief Jim Byler.

Sanders County Sheriff told MTN the fire originated in the Angry Beaver. That General Store was built in 1905. The fire quickly spread to Toby’s Tavern another building built the early 1900s. Then, the blaze caught the Noxon Mercantile.

Viewer photo Fire destroys Toby's Tavern in Noxon

Byler detailed, “Sucks because we have nothing now. We got a hardware store and that's it. That was the only grocery store and the bar that was all the old timers' local hangout. Now, we have to go to Trout Creek or pretty much Idaho.

The three buildings destroyed by the fire will now cause Noxon locals to be without a community hub and force longer driving times to get groceries, a meal, or other items.

Byler shared, “I never thought it could happen. Especially this close to already just losing the restaurant and bar five miles up the road and then this happens. It's pretty rough."

Emily Brown/MTN News A firefighter is shown among a blaze and business debris in Noxon.

The three fire crews spent the day on scene, constantly working to get the fires out. Byler stated that fire teams will most likely stay on scene over night as there have been strong wind gusts and numerous hot spots flaring up.

As we get more information, we'll keep you updated.