POLSON — Annie Geiber has been driving the roads of Lake County for over a decade, and her taxi service is still the go-to ride for more customers than local ride shares, even as gas prices climb.

"I'll take them to doctor's appointments, to the airport, or to pick up their prescriptions," Geiber said.

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Annie's Taxi outlasts competitors in Lake County despite rising gas prices

As the owner of Annie's Taxi and the only taxi operator left in Lake County, Geiber said no two days on the road are the same.

"There's a variety of people in this world, let me tell ya," Geiber said. "You don't really know the variety until you run a taxi."

Her route spans the Mission Valley, from Kalispell to Missoula, and covers more than 80 miles of Montana highway. Those miles have grown more costly as gas prices have risen, but Geiber has not raised her rates. Customers have noticed.

"With the gas prices people have been tipping better because they are like is that all you're charging me," Geiber said.

Geiber said her priority remains keeping rides simple and affordable, even when that means absorbing higher fuel costs herself.

"I have customers that tip well because they are appreciative of the fact that I am reasonable," Geiber said.

Even as ride shares moved into the area, Geiber's loyal customers have continued choosing her over an app. She said she hopes that loyalty carries her through the next 10 years.

"I feel blessed to still be able to do this and do what I do for my community. I love what I do, I really do," Geiber said.

The road ahead may still hold uncertainty for Annie's Taxi, but Geiber said she will keep driving.

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