ARLEE — An Arlee family lost their home to a fire on Saturday evening.

Arlee Volunteer Fire Chief Charles Headley tells MTN News that they responded to a house fire just after 4 p.m. on Frog Creek Lane south of Arlee.

When firefighters arrived they found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The residents were able to make it out safely, but two dogs died in the fire.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District also responded to the blaze.