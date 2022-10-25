Arlee schools proposing two bonds in November election

ARLEE - It's been 12 years since a bond has been on the ballot for Arlee schools.

Now, school officials are proposing two bonds for voters to vote on in the November election.

Arlee schools are looking to create a safer and more unified campus, something that can’t be done without the proposed bond on the November ballot.

There will be two bonds for voters on the ballot; one for $6 million and another for $3 million.

That's because the school district is working on a $14.5 million project to put elementary students under one roof.

Currently, about 200 elementary school students walk back and forth between buildings to attend class and the lunch room.

The $6 million general obligation bond money would be used to create a new building that would combine Kindergarten through sixth grade — creating a safer environment for young students.

The impact aid revenue bond, a $3 million bond that doesn’t affect taxpayers, but still needs to be passed by voters, would aid in this new addition.

Arlee Schools Superintendent, Mike Perry says the last bond that passed was 12 years ago and provided the district with new facilities for current students. This bond would do the same — paying it forward to future generations.

“But this is not only for our students now but for our students 50 years from now, so that’s what I am trying to ask for," Perry said. "And to think about is our current students and future students.”

