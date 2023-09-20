Arlee Volunteer Fire Department in need of EMTs

ARLEE — Emergency medical services (EMS) are necessary no matter the size of a town.

Arlee, a smaller community, is served by a solely volunteer fire and EMS department. Emergency services are extremely important as Arlee sits in an area that includes a dangerous stretch of U.S. Highway 93.

Right now, 17 volunteer emergency medical technicians (EMTs) cover an area that stretches from the Missoula County line, up to the Ravalli curves, and towards Thompson Falls. Patients cannot be transported to a hospital without an EMT on scene.

Since the current EMTs are all volunteers, there are very limited windows of service for if and when EMTs can respond to an emergency. EMTs are vital to the safety of the Arlee community.

"Not everybody can just get out of work and come to an emergency. We have to call our partners which is Missoula ambulance or we have to try and get an ambulance service out of [the] Ronan/Polson area to try to come to our scene and take care of our patient for us and get them to the hospital," Arlee Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Charles Headley told MTN, "I could be waiting 30 minutes. I could be waiting 45 minutes for that either direction to come pick you up. Those minutes are huge. It could be life or death."

Concerned about the shortage, the Arlee Volunteer Fire Department is asking anyone who lives in or close to Arlee to volunteer. Chief Headley explained that while the job of an EMT in Arlee can be stressful and is unpaid, the benefit of helping the community makes the position worth it and fulfilling.

A person must be over 18, pass a background check and physical requirements, and have the needed certifications to be an EMT, but for those looking to start their EMT work, training is offered in Missoula.

Chief Headley shared that Arlee "needs the help and would love the support." To join send AVF a message on Facebook or call (406) 726-3222.