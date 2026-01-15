Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities identify victim in fatal Mission Valley crash

Authorities released the name of the person who died in a Sunday morning crash near Ravalli that injured another.

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell identified the victim as 35-year-old Lyle R. Zeiler of Arlee.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 27 on Highway 93 near Ravalli, which is on Ravalli Hill.

Zeiler was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 35-year-old woman was from St. Ignatius was also injured and taken to an area hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported the victim was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 93 in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

