Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

1 killed, 1 injured in Mission Valley crash

The two-vehicle crash happened on Sunday morning near Ravalli.
Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — One person died and another person was injured in a Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 27 on Highway 93 near Ravalli.

A 35-year-old man from Arlee died in the crash, while a 35-year-old woman from St. Ignatius was taken to an area hospital.

011126 RAVALLI HILL FATAL CRASH (2).png

MHP reports the victim was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 93 in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Arlee man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader