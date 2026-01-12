1 killed, 1 injured in Mission Valley crash

MISSOULA — One person died and another person was injured in a Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 27 on Highway 93 near Ravalli.

A 35-year-old man from Arlee died in the crash, while a 35-year-old woman from St. Ignatius was taken to an area hospital.

MTN News

MHP reports the victim was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 93 in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Arlee man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.