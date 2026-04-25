Authorities investigating report of suspicious man near Libby football field

Authorities in Libby are investigating a report of a suspicious man who is said to have approached a group of students near the high school walking path.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that the individual was reportedly seen sleeping under the Parmenter Creek Bridge on the north end of the football field.

He allegedly confronted a young female student who was walking with friends, according to the LCSO.

The group left the area immediately and told Libby school staff about the incident. Staff then contacted the authorities.

Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Libby Police Department searched the area, but did not find the man.

The LCSO stated the notice is being shared out of an abundance of caution to help keep the community safe.

"There is no cause for panic; however, we ask that you please avoid the area and encourage children to stay away from this location until further notice," the LCSO's post stated. "It is also important that everyone remains aware of their surroundings at all times."

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO CPT Jenson or LCSO CPT Holzer at 406-293-4112.