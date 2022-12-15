Avalanche awareness stressed in Western Montana

MISSOULA - With the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the snow we’ve received here so far in Montana.

But if you’re headed to the backcountry, it’s important to be aware of the potential for avalanches as we’ve already seen one this year in Cooke City.

Most people from Missoula will remember the 2014 Mount Jumbo avalanche that claimed one woman's life. And New Year's Day will mark the third anniversary of the avalanche by Seeley Lake that killed two Anaconda men.

Montana This Morning’s Dani Hallows chatted with the director of the West Central Missoula Avalanche Center to find out what the backcountry will look like for us this season.

"If this season so far is any indication of how things will go, snow will keep building, it’ll get more stable, and things will get better. But none of us has a crystal ball, and anything can happen," advised Jeff Carty.