Avalanche warning issued for sections of Western Montana

MISSOULA — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing throughout the forecast area,” according to the warning. “Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading the snowpack.”

Widespread avalanches are very likely and people should avoid all avalanche terrain and stay well away from the base of slopes capable of sliding.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the Seeley Lake area, the Rattlesnake and the Bitterroot Mountains.

The latest avalanche forecast can be found at https://missoulaavalanche.org/forecasts/#/all