Backcountry avalanche warning issued for west-central Montana

Avalanche Danger Sign Mount Jumbo
Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 21, 2022
MISSOULA – A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for west-central Montana.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center is reporting that the avalanche danger of Wednesday is “high”.

The warning is in effect for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Mission Mountains and the southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. The West Central Montana Avalanche Center also notes avalanches may run long distances.

The latest advisory can be viewed here at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.

