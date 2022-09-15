Bear education events planned for Ravalli County

HAMILTON – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will be hosting two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley this month to share information on how to avoid bear conflicts.

The meetings will take place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Darby Community Clubhouse and on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Florence Volunteer Fire Department.

Attendees will be able to learn about prevention and coexistence strategies for living with bears and get a chance to practice using inert bear spray.

FWP staff will also be available to discuss keeping homes bear-resistant, bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to prevent and handle bear encounters.

State wildlife officials recently reported that several grizzly bears have been spending time in the Lolo and Florence areas.

Additional information about bear safety and conflict prevention can be found at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.

People with questions about the upcoming events can contact the Missoula FWP office at 406-542-5518.