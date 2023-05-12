Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana works to provide mentorships through grants and fundraising

KALISPELL - Schools ending and kids may be looking for some summer fun with an adult mentor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana (BBBSNWMT) received a grant to make this possible for more kids.

The organization provides children in Kalispell and Missoula with mentors to provide a positive adult relationship.

The Big Little pairs can do anything from art to outdoor activities with the program running off funds from grants, donations and fundraising.

BBBSNW recently received a $5,000 grant from the Healthy Montana Kids Fund to create better mental health through these mentorships.

“You know it really shows that people believe in our program and they know that mentoring can make a difference in the life of a youth. Then that difference shows up in our community later,” said BBBSNWMT executive director Danielle Kelly.

Check https://www.bbbsnwmontana.org/ if you would like to become a big or little or would like to donate.

